International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140.40 ($1.83). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 37,401 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IPF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £311.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98.
International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.