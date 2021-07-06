International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140.40 ($1.83). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 37,401 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £311.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74). Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

