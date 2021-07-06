Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.55 ($2.99).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

