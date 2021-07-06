Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,633 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $500.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

