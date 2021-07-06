Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IVA opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

