Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.34

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 290457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

