Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 46,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.