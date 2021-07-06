Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 209,153 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 430,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

