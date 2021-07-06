Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $208,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $359.01. 724,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,215,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $358.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

