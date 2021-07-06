Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Trading Down 1.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 21,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 27,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.