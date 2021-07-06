Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.43. Approximately 12,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15.

