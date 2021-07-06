Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $24.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.32 million. Investar reported sales of $22.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $93.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

