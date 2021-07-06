Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 6th (AD, ALA, ARE, ATZ, BCF, BEI.UN, CAS, CFX, CHR, EIF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 6th:
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.67 to C$10.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was given a C$5.75 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) was given a C$47.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$148.00 to C$161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$685.00 to C$780.00.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$600.00 to C$650.00.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$102.00 to C$115.00.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) was given a C$0.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) was given a C$5.35 price target by analysts at Cormark.
Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) was given a C$0.69 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
