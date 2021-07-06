Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 6th (AMG, BABA, BARC, BNP, CBK, HSBA, INGA, ISP, LIGHT, MIDD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 6th:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $288.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

was given a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.80 ($3.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$68.00. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

