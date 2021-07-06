Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: CANF) in the last few weeks:

6/28/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

6/24/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

6/18/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

6/15/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

6/8/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

5/28/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.