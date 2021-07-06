Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cairn Energy (CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS: CRNCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2021 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2021 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2021 – Cairn Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/18/2021 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

5/24/2021 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2021 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CRNCY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.10. Cairn Energy PLC has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

