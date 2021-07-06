Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Storm Resources (SRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Storm Resources (TSE: SRX) recently:

7/6/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

5/14/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Storm Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRX stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

