Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Storm Resources (SRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Storm Resources (TSE: SRX) recently:
- 7/6/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.
- 5/14/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Storm Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SRX stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.
Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
