Investors Buy Large Volume of Astra Space Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 43,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 3,509 call options.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Get Astra Space alerts:

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.