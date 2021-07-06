Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.87

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

Several research analysts have commented on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Investors Real Estate Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

