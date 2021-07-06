Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $482.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.87 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

