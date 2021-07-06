IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,235,838 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Aedhmar Hynes bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.