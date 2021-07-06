IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89. 97 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

