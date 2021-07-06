IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 97 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.