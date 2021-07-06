IQeon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739,129.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $739,129.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00929717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044703 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

