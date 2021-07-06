IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.79.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

IQV traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.50. 5,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,691. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $140.60 and a 1-year high of $249.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

