IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0826 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $86.60 million and $3.81 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00167181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.70 or 1.00056936 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00953946 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,471,782 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,499,481 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

