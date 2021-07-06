Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

