Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 32,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

