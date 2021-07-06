iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.92 and last traded at $82.00. 28,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 641% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54.

