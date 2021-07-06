iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.36. 8,774,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,190,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.70.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.