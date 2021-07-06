iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4,054.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,037 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $80,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,078,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

