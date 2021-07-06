iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,381 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.