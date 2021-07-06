iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

