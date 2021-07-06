iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 9,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.