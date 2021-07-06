iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Raised by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period.

ESGD traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 21,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34.

