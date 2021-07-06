iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34.

