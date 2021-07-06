iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.32. Approximately 235,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 328,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84.

