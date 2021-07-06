iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 32,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 6,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.