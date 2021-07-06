iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11.

