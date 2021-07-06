iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. 2,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.