iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $177,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.32. 1,616,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,401,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.24 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

