iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. 1,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,500. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $153.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

