iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

