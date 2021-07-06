iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.20. 36,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

