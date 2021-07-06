Italo Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,034.46 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $31,034.46 and approximately $348.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Italo has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00135464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00166908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,082.28 or 0.99636514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00941177 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

