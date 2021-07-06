J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 279.80 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.52. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 281.40 ($3.68).

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

