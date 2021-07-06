Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

