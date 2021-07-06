Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 7.5%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 14,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 385,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several research firms recently commented on JANX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

