Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

