Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

