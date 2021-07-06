Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
