Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $743.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.38 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $562.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

